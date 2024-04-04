Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $68.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,521 shares of company stock worth $1,912,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $4,815,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.93 on Monday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

