Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twilio by 2,050.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 832,789 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,806,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.