U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 73,531 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 236% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,886 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $20.24 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

