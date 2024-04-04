U.S. Silica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 16,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,406% compared to the typical volume of 368 call options.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

SLCA stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.23.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

