UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

