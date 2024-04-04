UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 3,161 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $477.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $445.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.44 and a 200-day moving average of $428.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $355.97 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.