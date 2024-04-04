UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $90,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $257.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.