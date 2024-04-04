UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $84,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,132.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,078.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $994.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $855.24 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

