UMB Bank n.a. Has $443.27 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,122 shares during the period. UMB Financial comprises 6.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 10.93% of UMB Financial worth $443,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after acquiring an additional 149,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 545,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

