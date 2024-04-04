UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $98,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IEFA opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.