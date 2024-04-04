United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 135,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 666,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Specifically, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $630.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

