Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $15.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

