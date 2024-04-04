Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $25.30. Upstart shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 822,044 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,777 shares of company stock worth $1,929,809. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.