Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 7,087 call options.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.50 and a beta of 1.83.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UEC
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
