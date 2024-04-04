Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 7,087 call options.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

