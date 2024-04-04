VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $225.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.