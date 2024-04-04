Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $135,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.