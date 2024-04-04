Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

