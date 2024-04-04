Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $520.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

