Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $520.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.