Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2337 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.