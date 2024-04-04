Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

