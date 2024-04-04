Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

