Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lifted by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $232.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

