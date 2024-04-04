Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

