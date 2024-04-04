Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Lifted by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

