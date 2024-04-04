Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

