Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Trimmed by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.