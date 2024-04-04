Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $90,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $257.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

