Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

