Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.070-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

Ventas stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.