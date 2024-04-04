Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.070-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %
Ventas stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
