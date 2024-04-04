Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Raju Mohan Sells 4,312 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $23,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,578,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

VTYX stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

