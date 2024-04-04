Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $420.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $408.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $313.47 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

