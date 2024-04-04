Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Joan Nickerson Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) insider Joan Nickerson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $12,475.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,350.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

VERV stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

