Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.30. Viant Technology shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 19,996 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 509.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.