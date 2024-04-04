Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:BGMZF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGMZF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Victoria Gold Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District located in Central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel.
