Vincerx Pharma, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.