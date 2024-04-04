Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBA. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,456 shares of company stock worth $458,473 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.