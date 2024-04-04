Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $59.05 and last traded at $59.07. 2,474,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,053,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Specifically, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 780,726 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,274,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $478.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

