Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.23. Approximately 4,016,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,076,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Specifically, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,274,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 780,726 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock worth $1,696,559,224. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Walmart Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $478.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after buying an additional 2,887,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

