Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

