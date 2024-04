Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 3,339 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $210,457.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,403.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:W opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

