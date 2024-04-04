Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 3,339 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $210,457.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,403.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:W opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

