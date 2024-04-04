Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

