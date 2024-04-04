Webster Bank N. A. Buys 29,260 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

