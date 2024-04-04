Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

