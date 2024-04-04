Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $630.08 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

