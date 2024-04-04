Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,281 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

