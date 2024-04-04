Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

