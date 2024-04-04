Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

