Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.02 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5,750.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

