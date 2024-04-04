Webster Bank N. A. Has $4 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

